Identifying gastrointestinal problems and seeking treatment

Most people don't like to talk about it, but having a gastrointestinal problem is pretty common with many of these digestive diseases having similar symptoms.

Dr. Andrew Shreiner, gastroenterologist at Spectrum Health, talks about the most common digestive conditions, their symptoms and the best treatment options.

Gastrointestinal problems have a wide range of symptoms including:

Difficulty swallowing

Reflux

Heartburn

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Bloating

Increased gas

Diarrhea

Constipation

Spectrum Health focuses on treating diseases such as:

Gastoesophageal reflux disease:

Celiac Disease

Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

In some cases, Spectrum Health focuses on disease prevention as well to diseases like:

Colon Cancer

Liver Disease

Hepatitis C

People are often embarrassed to talk about what happens behind the bathroom door, but need to remember that these problems are common in millions of people worldwide. It's important to share any problems with a doctor, especially when it comes to bowel function.

When seeing a doctor, be prepared to talk about symptoms, diet, exercise habits, sleep habits and stress. There's no need for a referral, patients can call (616)-267-7414 or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/digestivehealth for more information.