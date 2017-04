GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A grocery store damaged by fire will be reopening this month.

Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue NE announced on Facebook over the weekend that they will be reopening on April 13 at 7:00am.

The store was damaged by a fire that broke out in the early morning hours of September 8. The fire also damaged two other stores in the shopping plaza, Big Lots and Africa’s Child thrift store.