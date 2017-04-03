Lightning strikes causes underground gas leak in Albion; homes evacuated

Posted 10:51 PM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00PM, April 3, 2017

ALBION, Mich. — Homes in an Albion neighborhood are being evacuated after a lightning strike caused a gas leak.

Albion police say lightning struck a tree in the neighborhood of Hall Street between North and Broadwell. The strike caused a gas main under the street to rupture. Calhoun County dispatchers say this was reported to them around 10:15 p.m.

Police say they don’t know the severity of the leak at this time, but are having nearby homes be evacuated as a precaution.

Underground leaks can be dangerous due to gas buildup underground, according to police. Dispatch says an energy company is reviewing the situation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s