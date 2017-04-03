× MDOT launches Work Zone Awareness Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer approaching and crews heading out for upcoming road projects, the Michigan Department of Transportation launched Work Zone Awareness Week.

“We are here to create awareness and educate work zone safety, because last year in Michigan we had 4,908 work zone crashes and 17 fatalities, and those numbers are unacceptable,” said John Richard, of MDOT Communications.

Wednesday, April 5 is National Wear Orange Day to support national work zone safety.

Consumers Energy and other companies and outlets that have crews working on the road were also represented in this morning’s launch.

MDOT’s message is for drivers to slow down, put two hands on the wheel and keep distractions away until you reach your destination.