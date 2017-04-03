× Police asking for help in locating missing 76-year-old man

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease that wandered from his residence on West Shelby Road in Oceana County.

Arnold Leroy Merrill was reported missing at approximately 8:30 p.m. but was spotted near the intersection of West Shelby Road and South 96th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night by a motorist.

Merrill is 5’6″, 260 lbs and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white dress shirt with a red sweater and a long trench coat.

Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and Reserves, Michigan State Police, DNR and volunteers are actively searching for Merrill. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858 immediately.