Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena is the ultimate Spring Break destination

There are lots of places to take the kids to burn off some energy during Spring Break, but no where else in Michigan compares to REBOUNDERZ, the ultimate trampoline park.

REBOUNDERZ not only has two trampoline parks in their 54,000 square-foot facility, they also have a Ninja Warrior Course, an arcade, human Foosball and an 8-foot-tall free-fall wall.

The Ninja Warrior Course, one of their most popular attractions for both kids and adults, has 200 square-feet of obstacles just like on the iconic T.V. show. From beginners to advanced skill levels, there are obstacle courses where people can challenge each other to complete the best time on the course.

For those more interested in getting a workout rather than playing, REBOUNDERZ holds exercise classes at least three times a week.

For Spring Break, REBOUNDERZ has extended hours for Spring Break. They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through Saturday, April 8 and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

REBOUNDERZ Grand Rapids is located on 7500 Cottonwood Drive in Jenison. For more information on their Spring Break hours call (616)-455-5600.