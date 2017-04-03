Redemption for UNC in 71-65 National Title Win

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots against Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots against Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ. — The NCAA Championship game was another close one as Gonzaga and and North Carolina battled it out on the court at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Though the game was tight, it was a rather sloppy one. Both teams with their share of mistakes as it would come down to the final minute of play.
UNC coming out on top 71-65, in a story of redemption after being the runner-up just last year.