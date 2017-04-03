× Redemption for UNC in 71-65 National Title Win

GLENDALE, AZ. — The NCAA Championship game was another close one as Gonzaga and and North Carolina battled it out on the court at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Though the game was tight, it was a rather sloppy one. Both teams with their share of mistakes as it would come down to the final minute of play.

UNC coming out on top 71-65, in a story of redemption after being the runner-up just last year.