Stolen inflatable Oberon bottle returned in good condition

Posted 7:21 PM, April 3, 2017, by

Returned Oberon inflatable, courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A giant, inflatable Oberon bottle that was stolen last week was returned to authorities Monday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person who took the bottle returned it to his attorney, who then turned it over to police.

Police say the owner of the bottle won’t press charges since it was returned in good condition. It’ll be given back to them Tuesday.

The inflatable Oberon bottle is 12-feet tall, and is estimated to be worth around $2,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s