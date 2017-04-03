× Stolen inflatable Oberon bottle returned in good condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A giant, inflatable Oberon bottle that was stolen last week was returned to authorities Monday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person who took the bottle returned it to his attorney, who then turned it over to police.

Police say the owner of the bottle won’t press charges since it was returned in good condition. It’ll be given back to them Tuesday.

The inflatable Oberon bottle is 12-feet tall, and is estimated to be worth around $2,000.