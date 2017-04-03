Suspect sought in Grand Rapids graffiti incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Investigators are hoping surveillance images will lead to the suspect who tagged several Grand Rapids businesses with graffiti.

The vandalism happened along Leonard Street near Quarry Avenue at places like American Dogs, Long Road Distillery, and the Mitten Brewing Company. Police say they were notified about the incidents in a complaint filed by the West Grand Neighborhood Association.

The Mitten Brewing Company was originally a fire house built in 1890, so the owner says treating the graffiti takes away some of the building's history.

"We have to take out the outmost layer of the brick in order to get the paint off the building, and that's the layer that protects the brick, and these bricks are all original," said owner Max Trierweiler.

Mitten Brewing Company has been open for four years. Trierweiler says this is the first time someone has tagged the building.

"He was very active that night," Trierweiler said. "I hope they catch him."

Police are asking anyone with information about the person in the surveillance images to contact police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.