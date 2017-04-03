Two shot during parking lot fight

Posted 6:13 AM, April 3, 2017, by

Scene at New Horizons Ministries on Breton Road.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two young women were shot a fight in a parking lot in Grand Rapids early Monday.

A group of young adults gathered in the parking lot of the New Horizons Ministry Center when the shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. The Center is located on Breton Road at Woodmeadow Drive.

One of the shooting victims is 17 years old, the other is 18. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the victims is cooperating with the investigation, said police.

No one is in custody so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s