Two shot during parking lot fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two young women were shot a fight in a parking lot in Grand Rapids early Monday.
A group of young adults gathered in the parking lot of the New Horizons Ministry Center when the shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. The Center is located on Breton Road at Woodmeadow Drive.
One of the shooting victims is 17 years old, the other is 18. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.
Neither of the victims is cooperating with the investigation, said police.
No one is in custody so far.
42.915874 -85.608349
1 Comment
steve
Neither of the victims is cooperating. Imagine that! Take them both out back for Round 2. Maybe they’ll get it right.