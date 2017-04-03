Two shot during parking lot fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two young women were shot a fight in a parking lot in Grand Rapids early Monday.

A group of young adults gathered in the parking lot of the New Horizons Ministry Center when the shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. The Center is located on Breton Road at Woodmeadow Drive.

One of the shooting victims is 17 years old, the other is 18. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the victims is cooperating with the investigation, said police.

No one is in custody so far.