3 arrests made after chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A reported chase between two vehicles led police to making three arrests Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police say they were told two cars were chasing each other when they merged onto I-94 westbound. One of those vehicles was reportedly pointing a gun at the other.

When troopers finally stopped the suspect car, police say someone from the rear seat jumped out with a handgun on his waist. That suspect – a 25-year-old from Portage – was caught at the Knights Inn Hotel on Capital Ave.

The other two people in the car were arrested at gunpoint. The driver was identified as a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man, the passenger a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The suspects say the chase started after a drug deal went bad, however MSP says those statements have not been verified.

The incident remains under investigation.