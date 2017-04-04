Beer Trends: Sour Brews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craft beer lovers are in for a real treat when they stop by D. Schuler's, because their coolers and aisles are stocked full will hundreds of creative beers.

So instead of picking out the same basic beer every time, be adventurous and try some new flavors. A flavored beer that is trending right now is the sour beer, produced by many West Michigan Breweries.

Sour beers when drunk alone, leave behind a bitter taste, but not every sour beer is going to make your mouth pucker. Some are gently sour with a little tartness or a little acidity, but it's not always overpowering.

Sour beers are also often paired with food, and goes particularly well with spicy dishes.

Allan from D. Schuler's, educates us on the different kinds of sour beer that are popular right now.

D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits is located at 2754 44th Street Southwest in Wyoming.

For more information visit dschulers.com.