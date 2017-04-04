× Bill O’Reilly doesn’t discuss harassment claims

(AP) – Bill O’Reilly didn’t discuss harassment allegations detailed against over the weekend in his first show back at work.

The top-rated cable news host had segments on Democrats opposing Donald Trump and a story with contributor Jesse Watters visiting Columbia University to ask if Fox News Channel was welcome there.

But he made no mention Monday of The New York Times’ exhaustive story on him on Sunday’s front page, outlining how five women who said O’Reilly had either sexually harassed or verbally abused him had been paid a total of $13 million in settlements.

Earlier Monday, Mercedes-Benz said it was pulling its ads from his show, saying the allegations against O’Reilly are “disturbing.”