Body found in wooded area by two Amish children

Posted 11:03 AM, April 4, 2017, by

CAMDEN TWP., Mich. — Two Amish children were out riding their horses on April 2 when they came across a body in a wooded area around 3:52 p.m., according to police.

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Dimmers Road near Gilmore Road in Camden Township, and located the body.

The victim is said to be an unidentified, white male. An autopsy is underway at the Lucas County Coroner’s office in Toledo, Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

