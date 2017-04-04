× Bringing home the bacon: Kevin Bacon’s band to perform in Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich– He may be best known for films like “Footloose” and “A Few Good Men,” but actor Kevin Bacon is also an accomplished musician.

Before his acting career took off, Bacon formed a folk-rock band with his brother, Michael in 1995 called The Bacon Brothers. The two write songs full of self-expression and humor and have played alongside numerous acts over the years including Wyclef Jean and Shania Twain.

On June 17th, The Bacon Brothers will be bringing their music to Wenonah Park in Bay City. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased through the State Theatre’s website. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

The Bacon Brothers currently have six albums under the belt which are available on iTunes.