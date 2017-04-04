Get whiter teeth in one week with Power Swabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is here, and those big events like graduations, open houses, reunions, and weddings are right around the corner. Everyone wants to look their best, and whiter teeth should be at the top of the list.

Brian Emmett stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about Power Swabs, a breakthrough in teeth whitening.

Power Swabs can get your teeth two shades whiter in five minutes, and six shades whiter in one week.

Power Swabs is also offering an exclusive deal for Morning Mix viewers. If you mention the Morning Mix, you can get 60 percent off your order. You'll also get free shipping on your order along with an extra free Quick Stick.

You can call 1-800-663-7516 to place an order, or order online.