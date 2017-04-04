Learn how to make sushi and more at The Academy

Posted 11:46 AM, April 4, 2017, by

Samaritas Senior Living opens its doors to get to know the entire area through special classes and great fun at The Academy.

One of those classes is This is How We Roll- Learn to Make Sushi, where the community can learn how to roll and mix flavors to make sushi with the best teachers in town.

Chelsea Spadafore and Elliot Talen came on the show to teach Leigh Ann how it's done.

The sushi class will take place on May 18 at The Creekside Cafe at the Samaritas Terraces.

For a complete list of classes The Academy has to offer, click here.

