Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 4

1. Ken’s Fruit Market is set to reopen next week.

The store caught first last September, and was seriously damaged. Nearby shops, Big Lots and Africa’s Child also had smoke and water damage, but they’ve since reopened.

Ken’s Fruit Market will reopen on April 13 at 7 a.m.

2. The Paws, Claws, and Corks event has raised nearly $200,000 for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This year marked the fifth year of the event with more than 800 people attending. They raised $35,000 more than they did at last year’s event.

Fox 17 is always so proud to partner up with them, with Christian Frank and Leigh Ann Towne emceeing.

3. There’s a chance to raise money for a good cause at the annual Dog Walk and K-9 Festival fundraiser.

More than 1,000 people and a few thousand dogs are expected to gather at Prairie View County Park.

Organizers hope to raise 7,500 for the facility. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a two mile hike around the park, followed by a party that includes food, music and prizes for humans and dogs.

The event is on May 6, for more information call (269)-345-1181.

4. Today marks Equal Pay Day, the symbolic date when working women’s pay catches up to men’s from the prior year.

To call attention to the gender pay gap, Lean In’s Sheryl Sandberg is pushing the #20PercentCounts retail campaign.

If a woman makes 20 percent less than a man, the reasoning goes, she should pay 20 percent less for her purchases.

300 businesses in 25 cities will offer 20 percent discounts or special offers.

5. First the South Carolina Women’s basketball team won their national championship, then the North Carolina Tarheels win the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.

The Tarheels beat Gonzaga in a thrilling back and forth contest on Monday night.

North Carolina was up by three, with Gonzaga trying to close in. Huge blocked the shot and dunked the ball. The Tarheels won 71 to 65.