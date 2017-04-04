New Mushroom Cultivation class offered at KVCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gardeners, farmers and mushroom lovers are invited to take a new class at Kalamazoo Valley's Food Innovation Center about Mushroom Cultivation.

Taught by Lee Arbogast, Mushroom Cultivation: Level 1 is a non-credit class offered at Kalamazoo Valley Community College where participants can explore the world of mushrooms in different growing environments at their FIC urban farm.

Mushroom enthusiasts can also explore the basics of mushroom biology, good lab and grow room practices, identifying the common domestic edibles, and how to make mushroom production a part of daily life.

After taking the course, students will have the chance to become a certified Michigan Mushroom Identifier, knowing the basics of mushroom biology and identification

Mushroom Cultivation: Level 1 will take place on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 12 through May 31.

The Food Innovation Center is located at 224 East Crosstown Parkway.

Registration costs $140, and includes materials. To sign up, go to www.kvcc.edu/trainingschedule.