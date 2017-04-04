Putting for pups: Golf fundraiser for Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary

GRANDVILLE, Mich– It’s a win-win situation for those who enjoy golf and dogs: the annual “Pups and Putts” event to benefit Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary.

The event is being held on June 6th at the Sunnybrook Country Club in Grandville. It gets started at 8 a.m.

The event is currently open to foursomes. The cost to participate is $600 and includes entry into all activities, contests and ticket raffle, as well as a day of play on the green.

If you aren’t a golfer but still want to support the cause, they’re also looking for sponsors. Mackenzie’s is also always in need of volunteers.

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary was opened by the Azzar family in 1999 following the passing of their beloved dog, Mackenzie. It’s currently the largest sheltered no-kill sanctuary in the Midwest.

Mackenzie’s is located at 8935 Thompson Road in Lake Odessa.