Road closures and lane restrictions to impact Portage area residents on Wednesday

PORTAGE, Mich. — You may have to find an alternate route if you’re traveling the through the Portage area on while crews work to repair a water main break on Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., Winter Forest Drive will be closed at Romence Road. Traffic driving on Romence Road will be allowed, but not on Winter Forest Drive, according to a press release from the City of Portage. Officials say southbound Constitution Boulevard will be restricted to right turns on Romence Road only. The detour for eastbound Romence will be Mall Drive to South Westnedge Avenue.

Repair work should be complete by 5 p.m. on Thursday. If you have any questions, call (616)-329-4429.