Sheriff’s Dept. to get new K9 thanks to GR Kennel Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department received a special gift this past weekend from the Grand Rapids Kennel Club.

The department says they were asked to hang out with the club at the Pet Expo at the DeltaPlex last weekend. At the event, the GRKC presented Sheriff Larry Stelma with a check for $12,500 for a full service patrol K9.

The department produced a ‘thank you’ video and posted it on Facebook.