Teenager shot in the face in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition Tuesday evening, after police say he was shot in the face.

Investigators say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cliff St. and Mott St. Police say the suspect fired at least two shots, with one hitting the victim.

At this time, police say it’s unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other. Investigators say there were also people with the suspect and victim at the time who haven’t been identified.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.