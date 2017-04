Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps are set to start their season this week with a new general manager, Mike Rabelo.

The Whitecaps roster will also have some new faces, as they have three of the Tigers first five picks from the draft in June.

Whitecaps play-by-play announcer, Dan Hasty, gives us a preview of the season.