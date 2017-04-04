Wet snow on the way for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in parts of West Michigan for an early April snow storm.

Rain is expected to start Wednesday night and turn into snow overnight. Accumulation rates will vary, with some areas in the watch area possibly getting several inches of snow.

The watch begins late Wednesday night and stretches into the day on Thursday for Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties and northward.

Our different computer models have a wide variety of snowfall totals across the area by Thursday evening. The heaviest snow band will depend of the track of the storm system. Right now, it appears the most significant snow will be north of I-96, but that could change.

