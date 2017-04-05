3 things you never thought of doing while DIY crafting

Live – President Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan, joint news conference

There's lots of great ideas all over the Internet for building, baking, or crafting, but sometimes there are techniques for these hobbies that make you wonder, "why didn't I think of that?"

Here's a few of those ideas for you to try the next time you "DIY."

Stripping a Screw

Stripping a screw in the middle of the project is no fun, but sometimes placing a heavy duty rubber band between the screw and screw driver can help you get the grip you need to get the screw out. If it only comes out part way, you may need some pliers to help pull out the rest.

Cleaning Up Glitter

Craft time fun means a big mess at the end, especially if there's a lot of glitter. By using a lint roller first, and then a vacuum, the mess will be cleaned up in no time.

Push Pin Elevation

Prevent painted items from sticking while drying

There's a tendency to put newspaper down when we are painting things like wooden letters, but when the paint dries the newspaper sticks. Avoid that by pressing push pins into the back of the letters first to raise it off the paper, then start painting.

