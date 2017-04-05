30 artists showcasing original work at 9th annual Art in the Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ninth annual Art in the Garden is back for another year of local artists showing off and selling their work.

The market will have more than 30 local artists showing off their original artwork including items like floral soaps, pottery, fine art and large sculptures.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to find items to decorate their homes for Spring and Summer, without breaking the bank.

The event will also feature a silent action with a selection of art and plants. There will also be a raffle for a framed print by local photographer, Craig Gardner.

Art in the Garden will be held at The Silo on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. For more information on this event, click here.