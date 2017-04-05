× Barry Co. Animal Shelter director charged with misconduct in office

HASTINGS, Mich. – The director of the Barry County Animal Shelter has been charged with a felony count of misconduct in office, according to the Barry County Prosecutor.

Billie Jo Hartwell was arraigned in Hastings District Court Wednesday and is free on a $10,000 bond.

The prosecutor’s office says that the charge, which is a felony and carries a possible sentence of five years in prison, stems from alleged misconduct, including allegedly taking of dog food from the shelter without authorization to inappropriate conduct with a Barry County Jail inmate worker who was assigned to work in the shelter.

The Barry County Sheriff is still investigating the alleged misconduct.

She will next be in court on April 12.