× Calvin professor receives Fulbright Scholar Award to research world hockey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Calvin College history professor has received a Fulbright Global Scholar Award to research the history of world hockey.

“There’s been plenty written about the history of hockey, but much of this work is written from a Canadian perspective and focuses on hockey in Canada,” said professor Bruce Berglund, in a press release. “But there’s surprisingly little research on hockey in the United States, let alone on hockey as a global sport.”

The school says that Berglund will spend five months in 2018 doing research in Canada, the Czech Republic and South Korea. He’ll be in Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics and will be following the Korean men’s hockey team, which is coached by Jim Paek, former assistant coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins. Paek was the first Korean-born hockey player to win a Stanley Cup, both with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Berglund’s research will culminate with a book to be published as part of a University of California Press series, “Sport in World History.”

The Fulbright Scholar Program is sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State. About 1,200 U.S. scholars, teachers and professionals participate in the program each year.