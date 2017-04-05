× Dispatch: Two semis crash in Ionia County; one person dies

SARANAC, Mich. – Crews are responding a reported head-on crash involving two semi-trucks.

The crash happened about 10:30am at M-21 and Hawley Highway.

Ionia County dispatch tells us that ambulances have been sent to the scene and Aeromed is on standby.

The Ionia County Road Commission tells FOX 17 that there is a fatality in the crash.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows that almost 500 customers in the area of the crash are currently without power. Road crews say that a power pole was knocked down in the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.