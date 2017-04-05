Man, 47, dead after semis crash in Ionia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARANAC, Mich. — A 47-year-old truck driver is dead after a crash in Ionia County.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at M-21 and Hawley Highway.

The Ionia County Sheriff's office says that a pickup truck pulled out in front of a semi-truck hauling wheat. The driver of that semi-truck swerved to avoid the pickup and ended up in the path of another semi-truck.

The driver of the second truck, Anthony Nunez, of Hudsonville, died in the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 40-year-old Saranac woman, and her 18-year-old son were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows that almost 500 customers in the area of the crash are currently without power. Road crews say that a power pole was knocked down in the crash.