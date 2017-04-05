Family Dollar to close six West Michigan locations

Posted 7:24 AM, April 5, 2017, by

Family Dollar store (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dollar Express announced that it will be closing nineteen Family Dollars statewide, which includes six locations in West Michigan.

According to documents filed with the state, all stores are expected to close by June 30, 2017.

The follow Family Dollar locations will be closing:

  • 4451 Brenton Road SE in Grand Rapids
  • 1625 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids
  • 1540 28th Street SW in Wyoming
  • 1006 S. Washington Avenue in Holland
  • 5003 Westnedge Avenue in Portage
  • 1605 M 139 in Benton Harbor

In total approximately 186 people statewide are expected to lose their jobs due to the closures.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s