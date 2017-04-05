Family Dollar to close six West Michigan locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dollar Express announced that it will be closing nineteen Family Dollars statewide, which includes six locations in West Michigan.
According to documents filed with the state, all stores are expected to close by June 30, 2017.
The follow Family Dollar locations will be closing:
- 4451 Brenton Road SE in Grand Rapids
- 1625 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids
- 1540 28th Street SW in Wyoming
- 1006 S. Washington Avenue in Holland
- 5003 Westnedge Avenue in Portage
- 1605 M 139 in Benton Harbor
In total approximately 186 people statewide are expected to lose their jobs due to the closures.
1 Comment
Old Bob
The Faimly Dollar by me never has the same people working in it for more than a week or two