× Family Dollar to close six West Michigan locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dollar Express announced that it will be closing nineteen Family Dollars statewide, which includes six locations in West Michigan.

According to documents filed with the state, all stores are expected to close by June 30, 2017.

The follow Family Dollar locations will be closing:

4451 Brenton Road SE in Grand Rapids

1625 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids

1540 28th Street SW in Wyoming

1006 S. Washington Avenue in Holland

5003 Westnedge Avenue in Portage

1605 M 139 in Benton Harbor

In total approximately 186 people statewide are expected to lose their jobs due to the closures.