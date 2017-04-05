× GVSU professor dies after collapsing while walking on campus

ALLENDALE, Mich- Grand Valley State University has lost one of its long-term professors.

On Wednesday, Steven Hecht collapsed while walking near the Cook-DeWitt Center on the Allendale Campus. Hecht was 60-years-old and had been an associate professor of biomedical sciences at the school.

Hecht joined the team at Grand Valley in 1999 as an assistant professor in the Biomedical Sciences Department. He was promoted to associate professor in 2004.

Hecht had earned his bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University as well as a doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine.

GVSU says the Biomedical Sciences Department and the Dean of Students Office will be reaching out to Hecht’s students. Support services will be available to any students or staff who may need it.

Memorial services have not been announced.