Michael Phelps wishes Rockford’s Team Agar luck at half-Ironman this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps tweeted directly to Rockford athlete Johnny Agar and his father Jeff Agar, Team Agar, to wish them luck this weekend at the IRONMAN 70.3 this weekend in Florida.

Thank you Johnny for being such an inspiration to us all. Love your version of #RuleYourself. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 5, 2017

Johnny Agar, 23, recently published a video of his training for this competition in order to qualify and be invited back to the IRONMAN World Championship the fall again in Kona.

Agar told FOX 17 his inspiration is Michael Phelps, as he documented himself walking unassisted for the first time in his video version of Phelps’ Under Armour Rule Yourself campaign. Last month Agar challenged Phelps on FOX 17 to help cheer them on during their upcoming competition.

Anything is possible, the bigger you dream the further you get. Good luck this weekend Johnny I'm pulling for you!!! #konahereyoucome — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 5, 2017

Agar was born with cerebral palsy and has been competing with his father as Team Agar in 5K races now to the IRONMAN World Championship for the last eight years.

When he walked the final mile of a 5K at home in Rockford he was featured on ESPN’s E:60. He hopes to speak with Michael Phelps and thanks him for always inspiring him through his difficult training.