Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 5

1. Apple is finally ready to reveal what has been going on behind the massive black wall next to its longtime store in Woodland Mall.

Apple wrote in a message on the store’s website: “you’ll love what we’ve done with the place.”

The tech giant plans to unveil the newly built store at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The current store, which opened in 2005, is expected to close after the new space opens. The Woodland location is the only Apple Store in West Michigan.

2. When school is out, hanging with friends in a fun environment will only get better for kids in Kalamazoo.

Three summer youth programs will expand thanks to the Kalamazoo City Commission approving $883,000 to expand the programs.

One is a supervised playground, another helps kids figure out their passion in life, and the third is a youth employment program.

The city commission says the programs keep young people engaged when school is out, and that they’re excited to expand them. They also say they never want to turn kids away from opportunities to learn and explore their interests.

3. The Kent County Sheriffs will be adding more dog deputies to their ranks.

For the past 18 months, the department has worked with the community to raise thousands of dollars for new police dogs, but the latest gift is getting some attention.

The Grand Rapids Kennel Club just donated $12,500, which is exactly the amount to cover one police dog.

The grand total is at $80,000 in donations. The department plans to use the money for six dogs, but hope to add more for ‘round the clock coverage.

The dogs will do everything from tracking suspects, to comforting children in court cases.

4. If budget is the only thing keeping you from adopting a pet for the family, then you’re in luck. The Bissell Pet Foundation announced a date for this year’s Empty the Shelters event, so you can adopt a pet for free.

On April 29, the foundation will cover adoption fees at 65 shelters and rescue facilities across Michigan. You’ll also get free treats, information, and other tools.

You just need to cover the licensing fee, which is $7 to $12.

Last year they placed 2,800 pets in forever homes.

5. Bundle up and head outside for National Walking Day.

It’s a day that the American Heart Association encourages everyone to get out on their own two feet and see the world for their health.

Health benefits of brisk walking include reduced body fat, lower blood pressure and facilitating lower mortality rates from cardiovascular disease.

So just make sure you pick up the pace a bit today.