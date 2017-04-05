Spring and summer concerts and events at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is a great place to be for "Easter Weekend." On Friday and Saturday, kids will have the opportunity to work on crafts, listen to a story from Nokomis and movie time. Then on Sunday it's the big Easter Egg Hunt! Kids 6 and under start at 9 a.m. while the older crowd starts at 10 a.m.

On April 21 and 22 come and celebrate Earth Day. Crafts include paper plate turtles, ribbon jellyfish, and toilet paper roll octopuses.

Then the following weekend, jump on board for a Pirate Party! There will be plenty of crafts for the kids, story time and movie time. The best part is Soaring Eagle Waterpark can accommodate just about any size group, so bring a group of friends!

Soaring Eagle is offering fans to spend an evening with Bill Maher. For more than 20 years he has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First he was on Comedy Central and ABC, now for the last 14 years he's been on HBO's "Real Time." Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters across the country. Tickets for this show start at $37, and he'll be performing on June 3.

Tickets go on sale to see Loretta Lynn this Saturday. She'll be taking the stage on Saturday, June 10. She's one of the most awarded musicians of all time, and has been inducted into more music hall of fames than any female recording artist. Last March, Legacy Recording released "Full Circle" as Loretta's first new studio album in over 10 years.

Country fans get ready, Jason Aldean is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort with special guest Kane Brown. Aldean just released his seventh album and continues to lead the way in advancing sound and style. Brown is a breakout country artist with his self-titled debut album hitting number on on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The outdoor concert is set for Thursday, June 1.

Another big concert coming to Soaring Eagle is Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards. Counting Crows continues to explode in the music scene, with the band releasing their seventh album in 2014. The concert will be on Thursday, September 14.

Make sure to take advantage of Soaring Eagle resort's Cinco De Mayo Package. From Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, guests can get first class accommodations and $20 food and premium play credits per room. There will also be two Soaring Eagle logo etched shot classes and two mini bottles of Jose Cuervo Tequila per room.

Family Fun Packages run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.