PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The helmet camera of a Plainfield Township firefighter caught video of a large grease fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a smoker/trailer at a business on West River Drive. No one was hurt and only some meat was lost in the fire.

The fire department says that the fire was contained to the grill area of the trailer and the smoke and vent stacks.