WYOMNIG, Mich -- There are plenty of new faces for the West Michigan Whitecaps in 2017 and that includes manager Mike Rabelo who takes over for Andrew Grahahm who advanced to High A Lakeland.

Cam Gibson had hoped to go with Graham but instead the son of former Tiger Kirk Gibson will start a second season in West Michigan.

The Whitecaps are scheduled to begin their season at home Thursday but the weather forecast would lead you to believe that won't happen