Winter Weather Advisories updated ahead of Thursday snow storm

Posted 4:06 PM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07PM, April 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is updating advisory forecasts for winter weather coming into the region tonight and Thursday.

All of West Michigan is now under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 2:00am Thursday, except for Mecosta County.  Mecosta County, in the northeastern corner of the viewing area, and more counties to the north and east, are under a Winter Storm Warning starting at the same time.  All the advisories go until 11:00pm Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Thursday for Berrien County.  A Wind Advisory is in effect for Branch, St. Joseph and Cass Counties.

Rain will be changing to snow overnight. Snowfall accumulations could range anywhere from 2 to 8 inches.  Winds will be strong from the north at about 25-35mph with gusts into the 40-50mph range.

We’ll have more details on FOX 17 News throughout the evening.

