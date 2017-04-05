Winter Weather Advisories updated ahead of Thursday snow storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is updating advisory forecasts for winter weather coming into the region tonight and Thursday.

All of West Michigan is now under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 2:00am Thursday, except for Mecosta County. Mecosta County, in the northeastern corner of the viewing area, and more counties to the north and east, are under a Winter Storm Warning starting at the same time. All the advisories go until 11:00pm Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Thursday for Berrien County. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Branch, St. Joseph and Cass Counties.

Rain will be changing to snow overnight. Snowfall accumulations could range anywhere from 2 to 8 inches. Winds will be strong from the north at about 25-35mph with gusts into the 40-50mph range.

We’ll have more details on FOX 17 News throughout the evening.