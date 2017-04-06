× Body found by Amish children identified as wanted man

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The body found in Camden Twp. has been identified as Jeremy Alan Barron of Hillsdale.

The 37-year-old’s body was discovered in a wooded area on April 2, while two Amish children were out horseback riding. Following an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office in Toledo, Ohio and DNA examination at the Michigan State Police Crime lab, officials were able to identify Barron.

Barron was wanted by the by the sheriff’s department for multiple criminal bench warrants.

According to a press release from the Hillsdale Sheriff’s Department, Barron was arrested on Jan. 6, 2017 on a felony warrant for CSC 3rd degree with a $50,000 bond. In December 2016, Barron was also arrested for driving on a suspended license, improper plates, carrying concealed weapon felony and a civil warrant for child support from Calhoun County.

The cause of death was determined as gunshot wounds, according to the examiner report.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7313.