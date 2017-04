Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a friend and have the ultimate art experience at Art.Downtown 2017 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Art.Downtown will feature hundreds of local artists, 47 exhibitions, dozens of galleries, businesses and studio spaces to browse and buy original art.

Rain or shine, Art.Downtown will take place Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on venues, visit heartforthearts.com.