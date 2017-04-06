× Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in car accident dies

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.

Forty-seven-year-old Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after she was hit on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Ray had stopped on her way to work at Henry Ford Hospital when she saw an overturned Jeep on I-96 and tried to help six teenagers trapped inside.

A car pulled around a curve and hit her, authorities said. She was an interventional pulmonologist at Henry Ford.

Another person who stopped to help, teenager Sean English, also was hit and had to have part of a foot amputated after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the people trying to help also was injured.