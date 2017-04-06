Easter Egg hunts happening across West Michigan

Posted 6:58 AM, April 6, 2017, by

ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN – There are a variety of places in West Michigan hosting free Easter Egg hunts starting as early as this weekend. Below is a list. If you know of any additional and do not see them on this list send an email to news@fox17online.com.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Easter Egg HuntCenterpoint Church, Kalamazoo

  • Free event with refreshments after.
  • Event runs 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.
  • This event is for current 3 year olds – 5th grade (with adult supervision).

Plainwell Community Easter Egg Hunt / Easter Eggstravaganza, Hicks Park, Plainwell

  • Free, registration starts at 9:30 am
  • This event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
  • Egg hunt, snacks, raffles, prized, live music, fire trucks, candy and more!
  • Immediately following the Egg hunt is more fun with activities including face painting, Easter Bunny photo booth, craft & puzzle table, and chick & bunny petting station.

Easter Egg Hunt, New Apostolic Church, Portage

  • Ages 0- 8th Grade.
  • 3:15 pm
  • Egg hunt is following the end of The Great Suprise Easter Family Event from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm on Saturday April 8.

Otsego Easter Egg Hunt, Otsego Memorial Park, Otsego

  • 9:30 am registration, 10:30 am Easter Egg hunt begins
  • $2 for photos with Easter Bunny
  • Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 am

Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savoir Lutheran Church, Holland

  • Free Easter Egg hunt
  • Bring your own baskets
  • For kids ages 10 and under
  • Indoor event, rain or shine

Eggtastic Exploration, Blandford Nature Center, Grand Rapids

  • Hunt through the forest through eggs from 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Learn about different animals and their eggs
  • Make a craft at the end
  • For kids ages 6-12
  • Must RSVP at (616) 735-6240
  • ****COST: $5 members $8 for non-members

Easter Egg Drop, Walker Park, North Muskegeon

  • Free event runs 1-3 p.m.
  • Easter bunny will be there with the help of North Muskegon Fire Dept and Northside Lions
  • Ages 0-10 welcome
  • If weather is bad, event will be next weekend

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Tike Hike & Egg Hunt, Chipman Preserve, Comstock Township

  • Free and open to the public
  • 3:30 pm
  • Tike hike and egg hunt at the Chipman Preserve

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Golden Orchards, Fennville

  • Activities include face painting, Easter bunny pictures, age-appropriate egg hunts, snacks, visits from the police department and fire department and prizes!
  • Children will be separated into age groups for the Easter egg hunt. From 10:30-11:00 a.m., children ages 18 months to 3 years old will hunt. Children ages 4-6 years old will hunt from 11-11:30 a.m.From 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., children ages 7-9 years old will hunt. From 12:30-1:00 p.m., children ages 10-12 years old will hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Olde World Village, Augusta

  • Free event for children under 12 years old to hunt for eggs!
  • Activities start at 10:00 a.m. and the hunt begins at 11:00 a.m.
  • Children will be separated into age groups.
  • Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available.

20th Annual Egg Hunt, Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo

  • Free event for families including crafts, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny.
  • Event runs from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
  • Children will be separated into age groups (0-3, 4-6, 7-9) to hunt for eggs.
  • Families will be entered into prize drawings upon registration.

Family Easter Egg-stravaganza, Pathfinder Church, Portage

  • Free family event including a free dinner.
  • Event runs from 5-7:00 p.m.
  • Easter egg hunt for children 0 – 5th grade.

Easter Egg Hunt, Kentwood City Hall, Kentwood

  • Rain or shine from 10-11 a.m.
  • Ages 10 and under
  • Bring bag to collect eggs
  • Photos with Easter Bunny after.

Easter Egg Hunt, John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids

  • Free event runs 10 a.m. – 12 noon
  • For kids 1-10 years old
  • Collecting donations for next year’s event

Betty Ford Easter Egg-Stravaganza!, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids

  • Free event runs 10 a.m. – 12 noon
  • Meet Easter bunny, crafts
  • Must RSVP ahead of time at (616) 254-0396

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s