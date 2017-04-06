Easter Egg hunts happening across West Michigan
ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN – There are a variety of places in West Michigan hosting free Easter Egg hunts starting as early as this weekend. Below is a list. If you know of any additional and do not see them on this list send an email to news@fox17online.com.
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Easter Egg Hunt, Centerpoint Church, Kalamazoo
- Free event with refreshments after.
- Event runs 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.
- This event is for current 3 year olds – 5th grade (with adult supervision).
Plainwell Community Easter Egg Hunt / Easter Eggstravaganza, Hicks Park, Plainwell
- Free, registration starts at 9:30 am
- This event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
- Egg hunt, snacks, raffles, prized, live music, fire trucks, candy and more!
- Immediately following the Egg hunt is more fun with activities including face painting, Easter Bunny photo booth, craft & puzzle table, and chick & bunny petting station.
Easter Egg Hunt, New Apostolic Church, Portage
- Ages 0- 8th Grade.
- 3:15 pm
- Egg hunt is following the end of The Great Suprise Easter Family Event from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm on Saturday April 8.
Otsego Easter Egg Hunt, Otsego Memorial Park, Otsego
- 9:30 am registration, 10:30 am Easter Egg hunt begins
- $2 for photos with Easter Bunny
- Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 am
Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savoir Lutheran Church, Holland
- Free Easter Egg hunt
- Bring your own baskets
- For kids ages 10 and under
- Indoor event, rain or shine
Eggtastic Exploration, Blandford Nature Center, Grand Rapids
- Hunt through the forest through eggs from 2-3:30 p.m.
- Learn about different animals and their eggs
- Make a craft at the end
- For kids ages 6-12
- Must RSVP at (616) 735-6240
- ****COST: $5 members $8 for non-members
Easter Egg Drop, Walker Park, North Muskegeon
- Free event runs 1-3 p.m.
- Easter bunny will be there with the help of North Muskegon Fire Dept and Northside Lions
- Ages 0-10 welcome
- If weather is bad, event will be next weekend
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Tike Hike & Egg Hunt, Chipman Preserve, Comstock Township
- Free and open to the public
- 3:30 pm
- Tike hike and egg hunt at the Chipman Preserve
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Golden Orchards, Fennville
- Activities include face painting, Easter bunny pictures, age-appropriate egg hunts, snacks, visits from the police department and fire department and prizes!
- Children will be separated into age groups for the Easter egg hunt. From 10:30-11:00 a.m., children ages 18 months to 3 years old will hunt. Children ages 4-6 years old will hunt from 11-11:30 a.m.From 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., children ages 7-9 years old will hunt. From 12:30-1:00 p.m., children ages 10-12 years old will hunt.
Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Olde World Village, Augusta
- Free event for children under 12 years old to hunt for eggs!
- Activities start at 10:00 a.m. and the hunt begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Children will be separated into age groups.
- Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available.
20th Annual Egg Hunt, Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo
- Free event for families including crafts, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny.
- Event runs from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
- Children will be separated into age groups (0-3, 4-6, 7-9) to hunt for eggs.
- Families will be entered into prize drawings upon registration.
Family Easter Egg-stravaganza, Pathfinder Church, Portage
- Free family event including a free dinner.
- Event runs from 5-7:00 p.m.
- Easter egg hunt for children 0 – 5th grade.
Easter Egg Hunt, Kentwood City Hall, Kentwood
- Rain or shine from 10-11 a.m.
- Ages 10 and under
- Bring bag to collect eggs
- Photos with Easter Bunny after.
Easter Egg Hunt, John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids
- Free event runs 10 a.m. – 12 noon
- For kids 1-10 years old
- Collecting donations for next year’s event
Betty Ford Easter Egg-Stravaganza!, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids
- Free event runs 10 a.m. – 12 noon
- Meet Easter bunny, crafts
- Must RSVP ahead of time at (616) 254-0396