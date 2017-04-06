× Easter Egg hunts happening across West Michigan

ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN – There are a variety of places in West Michigan hosting free Easter Egg hunts starting as early as this weekend. Below is a list. If you know of any additional and do not see them on this list send an email to news@fox17online.com.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Easter Egg Hunt, Centerpoint Church, Kalamazoo

Free event with refreshments after.

Event runs 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

This event is for current 3 year olds – 5th grade (with adult supervision).

Plainwell Community Easter Egg Hunt / Easter Eggstravaganza, Hicks Park, Plainwell

Free, registration starts at 9:30 am

This event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Egg hunt, snacks, raffles, prized, live music, fire trucks, candy and more!

Immediately following the Egg hunt is more fun with activities including face painting, Easter Bunny photo booth, craft & puzzle table, and chick & bunny petting station.

Easter Egg Hunt, New Apostolic Church, Portage

Ages 0- 8th Grade.

3:15 pm

Egg hunt is following the end of The Great Suprise Easter Family Event from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm on Saturday April 8.

Otsego Easter Egg Hunt, Otsego Memorial Park, Otsego

9:30 am registration, 10:30 am Easter Egg hunt begins

$2 for photos with Easter Bunny

Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 am

Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savoir Lutheran Church, Holland

Free Easter Egg hunt

Bring your own baskets

For kids ages 10 and under

Indoor event, rain or shine

Eggtastic Exploration, Blandford Nature Center, Grand Rapids

Hunt through the forest through eggs from 2-3:30 p.m.

Learn about different animals and their eggs

Make a craft at the end

For kids ages 6-12

Must RSVP at (616) 735-6240

****COST: $5 members $8 for non-members

Easter Egg Drop, Walker Park, North Muskegeon

Free event runs 1-3 p.m.

Easter bunny will be there with the help of North Muskegon Fire Dept and Northside Lions

Ages 0-10 welcome

If weather is bad, event will be next weekend

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Tike Hike & Egg Hunt, Chipman Preserve, Comstock Township

Free and open to the public

3:30 pm

Tike hike and egg hunt at the Chipman Preserve



Saturday, April 15, 2017

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Golden Orchards, Fennville

Activities include face painting, Easter bunny pictures, age-appropriate egg hunts, snacks, visits from the police department and fire department and prizes!

Children will be separated into age groups for the Easter egg hunt. From 10:30-11:00 a.m., children ages 18 months to 3 years old will hunt. Children ages 4-6 years old will hunt from 11-11:30 a.m.From 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., children ages 7-9 years old will hunt. From 12:30-1:00 p.m., children ages 10-12 years old will hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt 2017, Olde World Village, Augusta

Free event for children under 12 years old to hunt for eggs!

Activities start at 10:00 a.m. and the hunt begins at 11:00 a.m.

Children will be separated into age groups.

Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available.

20th Annual Egg Hunt, Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo

Free event for families including crafts, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Event runs from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Children will be separated into age groups (0-3, 4-6, 7-9) to hunt for eggs.

Families will be entered into prize drawings upon registration.

Family Easter Egg-stravaganza, Pathfinder Church, Portage

Free family event including a free dinner.

Event runs from 5-7:00 p.m.

Easter egg hunt for children 0 – 5th grade.

Easter Egg Hunt, Kentwood City Hall, Kentwood

Rain or shine from 10-11 a.m.

Ages 10 and under

Bring bag to collect eggs

Photos with Easter Bunny after.

Easter Egg Hunt, John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids

Free event runs 10 a.m. – 12 noon

For kids 1-10 years old

Collecting donations for next year’s event

Betty Ford Easter Egg-Stravaganza!, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids