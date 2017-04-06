Police call off search for man floating in Kalamazoo River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- Emergency responders are calling off their search Thursday night after a man was found floating in the Kalamazoo River.

The man went missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police say he was spotted near the Plainwell Department of Public Safety building off W Allegan Street near US-131. The man had then floated a couple miles west on the river closer to the Otsego Police Department on Court Street.

Police spoke with the man a few times while in the river, but haven't seen him since moving to the Otsego location. Plainwell Public Safety director Bill Bomar says they're unsure of whether to call this a water rescue or recovery, given how cold the river is.

They're suspending their search Thursday night and are planning on going out again Friday during the day.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available.