Police call off search for man floating in Kalamazoo River

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- Emergency responders are calling off their search Thursday night after a man was found floating in the Kalamazoo River.
The man went missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police say he was spotted near the Plainwell Department of Public Safety building off W Allegan Street near US-131. The man had then floated a couple miles west on the river closer to the Otsego Police Department on Court Street.
Police spoke with the man a few times while in the river, but haven't seen him since moving to the Otsego location. Plainwell Public Safety director Bill Bomar says they're unsure of whether to call this a water rescue or recovery, given how cold the river is.
They're suspending their search Thursday night and are planning on going out again Friday during the day.
This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available.
1 Comment
Shazia
Working Online from home and earns $107 to $120 per hr for doing simple and easy work. I have received $17365 last month by just doing this wasy work online from home. Everybody can easily get this job and makes extra dollars online by just follow this link…….
↠↠↠ http://bit.ly/2oI49xz