First-ever Coffee Crawl coming to Grand Rapids

While Grand Rapids is often known as Beer City USA, the city is celebrating a different kind of brew at the first-ever Coffee Crawl.

The Coffee Crawl is a two-day event where local coffee shops in downtown Grand Rapids invite the community to try all the drinks and snacks they have to offer. Coffee lovers can travel to any participating shop at their own pace to sip, snack, and meet the baristas in the area.

Coffee Crawl tickets cost $12 to $15 and include a 4 ounce sample of coffee, tea, or other beverage from all the coffee shops participating in the event, an electronic map of the shops, educational sessions, and live entertainment.

The Rapid is also offering free rides to those participating in the Coffee Crawl, all they have to do is show their ticket to the bus driver and then they can catch a lift to any of the coffee shops downtown.

Part of the funds made from this event will be donated to the Heartside Gleaning Initiative.

The Coffee Crawl is happening all day on April 7 and 8.

For more information on this event and participating locations, visit grnow.com.