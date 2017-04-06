Flood waters rise along West Michigan rivers and streams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Recent rains have pushed several West Michigan rivers and streams beyond their flood banks.

Many areas of West Michigan have seen between two and four inches of rain over the last week.

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect for several counties, including Kent and Ottawa.

In downtown Grand Rapids, Grand River waters are coming up over river walkways. Much of Riverside Park in Grand Rapids is also underwater.

In Robinson Township in Ottawa County, the Grand River is expected to crest past flood stage this weekend.