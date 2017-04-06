Flood waters rise along West Michigan rivers and streams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Recent rains have pushed several West Michigan rivers and streams beyond their flood banks.
Many areas of West Michigan have seen between two and four inches of rain over the last week.
Flood warnings and advisories are in effect for several counties, including Kent and Ottawa.
In downtown Grand Rapids, Grand River waters are coming up over river walkways. Much of Riverside Park in Grand Rapids is also underwater.
Photo Gallery
In Robinson Township in Ottawa County, the Grand River is expected to crest past flood stage this weekend.
1 Comment
Asma
Working Online from home and earns $107 to $120 per hr for doing simple and easy work. I have received $17365 last month by just doing this easy work online from home. Everybody can easily get this job and makes extra dollars online by just follow this link…….4
↠↠↠ http://bit.ly/2oI49xz