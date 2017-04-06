Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

Antenna TV, locally on channel 17.2, (Comcast Ch. 295 and Charter Ch. 134), will be airing Rickles appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson the next four nights.