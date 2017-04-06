Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

Photo Gallery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.
Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.
For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.
Antenna TV, locally on channel 17.2, (Comcast Ch. 295 and Charter Ch. 134), will be airing Rickles appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson the next four nights.
- Thursday 10pm – Buddy Hackett, Burt Reynolds, Don Rickles and Dean Martin – originally aired 10/2/73.
- Friday 10pm – Glen Campbell, Don Rickles, Dom DeLuise and Jimmy Breslin – originally aired 9/6/73.
- Saturday 10pm – Don Rickles, Frank Sinatra, Olivia Newton-John and David Janssen – originally aired 11/12/76
- Sunday 10pm – Don Rickles, Angie Dickinson and The Oak Ridge Boys – originally aired 11/21/84
1 Comment
Jessica
Working Online from home and earns $107 to $120 per hr for doing simple and easy work. I have received $17365 last month by just doing this easy work online from home. Everybody can easily get this job and makes extra dollars online by just follow this link…….
↠↠↠ http://bit.ly/2p79ZV3