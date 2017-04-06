× Suspect wanted in Allegan Co. logging scam

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is looking for help in identifying a man who may be involved in a property scam.

The man allegedly identified himself as Steve Sandalford of Vicksburg to a logging company and contracted with the company to have a piece of property logged. The company paid the man and then began to take logs off of the property. A real estate company for the real owner of the property noticed the logging taking place and alerted the company that they were being scammed.

Detectives say they have not been able to verify that a Steve Sandalford exists.

Investigators say that the suspect had told the logging company that he was a military veteran who received preferential treatment on properties and loans and was “flipping” properties after logging.

Investigators say that a similar incident happened last month in Three River, Michigan and that the man may have committed other frauds in southwest Michigan.

The suspect is in the video below and is the shorter man. The photo is of his car.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500.